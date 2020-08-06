4 injured in Ramban road accident

Four persons were grievously injured here after their car in which they were travelling in slipped into a deep gorge on Thursday.

A police official said an Alto car (Registration N0 JK19-5423) which was on way to Mian village from Seri went out of control and fell into the ravine, resulting in injuries to four youth travelling in the car.

They were rushed to District Hospital Ramban wherefrom they were rushed to Government Medical Collage and Hospital Jammu for advanced treatment.

The police official identified the injured as Sachin Singh, Badal Singh, Surab Singh – all residents of Seri and Ansh Singh of Ladwal-Morh of this district.

The official said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Ramban.