40 kanals forest land retrieved in Bhadarwah

The forest department here has retrieved 40 kanals forest land from encroachers.

An official said the forest team led by Range Officer, Kellar Aftab Ahmed and Block Officer Ghudaka, Fayaz Ahmed under the supervision of DFO Bhadarwah, Chander Shekhar retrieved 40 kanals forest land from the enchroachers in different compartments of Bhadarwah Forest Division.

Shekhar said during the operation the field staff faced stiff resistance from the encroachers, but the forest team successfully retrieved the land.