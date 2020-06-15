Chenab Valley
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 3:43 AM

40 kanals forest land retrieved in Bhadarwah

Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 3:43 AM
Representational Pic

The forest department here has retrieved 40 kanals forest land from encroachers.

An official said the forest team led by Range Officer, Kellar Aftab Ahmed and Block Officer Ghudaka, Fayaz Ahmed under the supervision of DFO Bhadarwah, Chander Shekhar retrieved 40 kanals forest land from the enchroachers in different compartments of Bhadarwah Forest Division.

Trending News

Bear captured in Uri village

Attempt to throttle freedom of speech, expression: CPI (M)

Redraft media policy in consultation with press representatives: JKAP

Representational Pic

NC pays tributes to Ganaie on death anniversary

Shekhar said during the operation the field staff faced stiff resistance from the encroachers, but the forest team successfully retrieved the land.

Related News