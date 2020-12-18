48 polling parties arrive in Kishtwar

District Election Authority under the supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer, Ashok Sharma today dispatched 48 polling parties to their respective polling stations for Phase-III of DDC elections being held in Kishtwar and Trigam.

In all 9 candidates are in fray for Kishtwar DDC constituency and 03 candidates are contesting for Trigam DDC constituency.

Besides, the by-election for 02 vacant Sarpanch seats in Kishtwar and 01 vacant sarpanch seat in Trigam is going to be held tomorrow. Six candidates are in fray for Matta B Kishtwar, and 3 candidates for Puchhal A and 2 Candidates for Trigam vacant Sarpanch seat.