Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
60052 administered polio drops in Ramban: Officials

Officials from the health department conducted a pulse polio immunization drive by providing polio vaccine to children in the Ramban district today.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Ul Islam inaugurated Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization programme (IPPIP) by administrating drops to a infant in presence of Chief Medical Officer Ramban Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat and Medical Suprentendent Dr. Abdul Hameed Zargar at District Hospital.

A Huge rush was witnessed throughout the day outside vaccination centers across the district established by the health department for today’s immunization programme.

The vaccines will be provided in 436 centers in the district including 99 in Banihal 148 in Ukhral 142 in Batote/ Ramban and 42 in Gool Health blocks of the district.

