MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 11:41 PM

64-year-old dies of COVID19 in Ramban

A 64-year-old man died of COVID19 while 47 others tested positive for COVID19 in this district on Friday.

An official said with yet another death due to corona, the toll has now reached five while 969 persons have tested positive for the viral infection in the district so far.

The official said the deceased who was a retired health worker from Dharam area of Gool died at Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Doda.

“He had visited his relatives in Doda to attend a marriage function where he developed sudden compulsions. He was rushed to hospital where his samples came positive for COVID19,” said the official.

He said the elderly man was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. He passed away this morning.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Nazim Zia Khan expressed concern over the rising COVID numbers. “Pandemic is getting stronger every day and as a preventive measure all shop and business owners in Ramban who are visited by public will need regular testing and also display COVID19 negative reports prominently else they cannot open shop,” he tweeted.

