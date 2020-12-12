68 polling parties dispatched to Ramban

A total 68 polling parties were today dispatched from here to Gandhari and Sangaldan which are going to polls in Phase 6th of DDC elections and Panchayat by-polls.

Both Gandhari and Sangaldan constituencies are reserved for female candidates, official sources informed Greater Kashmir.

The polling staff left amid heavy security under the supervision of District Panchyat Election Officer Nazim Zia Khan from district administrative complex MaitraRamban.

The district election authority has established 68 polling stations at 55 locations in both DDC constituency Gandhari and Sangaldan.

A Total six candidates are in fray in both the DDC constituencies and there are 26,744 voters in both the constituencies.

Two candidates are in fray from Gandhari and there is a straight fight between National Conference and BJP whereas four candidates are in fray from Sangaldan DDC constituency and there is triangular fight between NC, Congress and BJP.

In Sangaldan block polling for electing one Sarpanch and a pach will also be held on Sunday both seats are reserved for females and 4 female candidates are in fray.