Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 13, 2020, 1:31 AM

68 polling parties dispatched to Ramban

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 13, 2020, 1:31 AM
File Pic

A total 68 polling parties were today dispatched from here to Gandhari and Sangaldan which are going to polls in Phase 6th of DDC elections and Panchayat by-polls.

Both Gandhari and Sangaldan constituencies are reserved for female candidates, official sources informed Greater Kashmir.

Trending News
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

'Disease vector' Indian flying fox captured in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

File Photo

Those involved in Roshni scam won't be spared: Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior police officers carry body of slain policeman Manzoor Ahmed during the wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Killing of PDP leader's PSO an attempt to disrupt ongoing election: DGP

The polling staff left amid heavy security under the supervision of District Panchyat Election Officer Nazim Zia Khan from district administrative complex MaitraRamban.

The district election authority has established 68 polling stations at 55 locations in both DDC constituency Gandhari and Sangaldan.

A Total six candidates are in fray in both the DDC constituencies and there are 26,744 voters in both the constituencies.

Latest News
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

'Disease vector' Indian flying fox captured in south Kashmir's Kulgam

File Photo

Ladakh LG wishes Losar greetings to people

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar during his speech at the festival on Monday. Photo: Twitter/ @naqvimukhtar

Festival of short films on Covid-19 held in Delhi

Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

Two candidates are in fray from Gandhari and there is a straight fight between National Conference and BJP whereas four candidates are in fray from Sangaldan DDC constituency and there is triangular fight between NC, Congress and BJP.

In Sangaldan block polling for electing one Sarpanch and a pach will also be held on Sunday both seats are reserved for females and 4 female candidates are in fray.  

Related News