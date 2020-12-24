Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 10:48 PM

7-day Winter-cum-Christmas Carnival begins at Patnitop

Seven Day Patnitop Winter Carnival, 2020 commenced today with cultural and other events held to attract the tourists besides enhancing tourism activities in Patnitop and its adjoining areas.

The programme has been organized by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in coordination with Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).

The carnival was formerly inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Sachin Dev Singh Jamwal, while AD Tourism Batote Omesh Shan, Tourist Officer Rajesh Raina, Convener Adventure Sports J&K Tourism Department Amarpal Singhand Tourist Officer Batote Zaheer Abaas Naik besides good number of tourists were present on the occasion.

