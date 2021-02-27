7 shops gutted in Ramban village

Two triple-storey buildings, comprising seven shops, were gutted in an incident of fire that broke out during the intervening night of February 26 and 27 in Gandhri village of Ramban.

However, no loss of life was reported in this incident. Report received from police sources said the fire erupted in one of the shops in the main market of Gandhri village of Ramban late Friday night. This immediately spread to other shops also and within no time, seven shops were burnt.

They said all merchandise and belongings of the shopkeepers turned into ashes by this fire. One car and two motorcycles also suffered damages due to fire.

Seeing flames, the locals and shopkeepers rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames by pouring water but they failed.

They said that though the fire tenders from fire station Ramban, which is about 20 kms away from Gandhari, were summoned yet all the shops turned into ashes by the time they (fire tenders) reached there.

Fire destroyed Tailor and clothing store of Rehmatulla, cosmetic footwear and readymade garment store of Mohammad Abass, electronic shop and Customer Service Point (CSC) of Mohammad Shaid and tea stall of Bashir Ahmed, all residents of Gandhari.

“The cause of the fire, according to locals, was likely to be the short circuit. However, a case was registered in this connection and the police started investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire,” stated a police officer.