809th Urs of Khawaja Gareeb Nawaz (RA) celebrated in Bhaderwah, Kishtwar

Like many parts of the country, 809th Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chisti (RA) of Ajmer Sharif (known as Khawaja Gareeb Nawaz) was also celebrated at Bhaderwah and Kishtwar areas of Chenab Valley with great enthusiasm and religious fervour.

A Large number of people participated in special prayers organised by Shah family of Bunastan Kishtwar under the guidance of president Anjuman Tablig-ul-Islam Jammu province Haji Fareed Ahmed Shah.

Meanwhile Dar Family of Bhaderwah under the supervision of Khawaja Jamal Din Dar also organized special prayers at Kotli area of Bhaderwah, on the auspicious occasion of 809th Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chishti.

Every year hundreds of people from Jammu and Kashmir, especially from Chenab Valley, visit the shrine of Gareeb Nawaz at Ajmer.

On the occasion religious scholars threw light on the life of Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chisti who during his lifetime preached and enlightened the people with knowledge of peace, prosperity and brotherhood.

In the year 1970, the Shah family unanimously decided to hold the Urs at Kishtwar every year. Since then, they’ve been celebrating the annual Urs of Khawaja Gareeb Nawaz, in which people from all strata of life, irrespective of their religious affiliation, participate in the Urs organized at Kishtwar and Bhaderwah.

While speaking on this occasion, president Anjuman Tablig-ul-Islam Jammu province Haji Fareed Ahmed Shah said that the members of his family have been the great followers of the Khawaja Gareeb Nawaz and they visit Ajmer Sharief every year to participate in the annual Urs.

Jamal Din Dar of Bhaderwah said that Khawaja ji had migrated from Saudi Arabia to India with only aim to teach and impart the religious education to the poor and downtrodden and enlightened them with knowledge to understand the meaning of life given to him by God and its importance.

Besides recitation of Quran, Hadith and Naat Shareef, special prayers were also held for the peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the J&K as well as the country.