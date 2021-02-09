Absenteeism and story of shut schools

Hashtag absenteeism is trending after agitated locals and netizens lambasted administration for not taking any action against teachers and other officials.

The Jammu and Kashmir Education Department had to cut a sorry figure on Tuesday after agitated villagers from Mankote tehsil area near Line of Control in Poonch’s Mendhar subdivision circulated several videos and photographs on social media highlighting closure of government schools and absenteeism of staff deployed there.

Videos and photographs were circulated by villagers which were shared by social media users who were seen questioning the tall claims of good work culture in government institutions.

Villagers, who live in villages of Mankote tehsil located along Line of Control, said that Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered opening of primary and middle schools for students from Monday onwards but many schools in our area are still closed due to absence of staff. “Locks are hanging on the doors of these schools which are giving a deserted look with no teacher on duty.” villagers said.

They added that staff deployed in most of the schools in the area is least concerned towards work culture and hardly attend the school and this practice of mass absenteeism is prevailing since years.

“One can imagine a bright future of our children at a time when their schools remain close and teachers abstain from performing duties.” said villagers demanding immediate suspension of all the delinquent officials and transfer of same from the area besides posting of hardworking officials.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav told Greater Kashmir that matter has come in his knowledge and field authorities have been asked to take action into the matter.

Meanwhile, education department officers said that after directions received from Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mendhar, a team visited the area from where the complaint was received and Government Middle School Nar Balnoi, Government Primary School Nimbel Balnoi and Government Primary School Mohalla Dalla Ghani were found close.

“We have served show cause notice to the staff deployed in these schools and have asked them to submit their replies for absenteeism and why action should not be taken against them.” said officers.