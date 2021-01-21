ACB registers case against RDD officials for fraud

Anti Corruption Bureau has registered a case under FIR No. 01/2021 u/s 5(1)(c), 5(1)(d) r/w Section 5(2) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 & sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468 & 471 RPC against the then officers/officials of RDD, Block Warwan namely Syed Tariq Suharwardhy S/o Sh. M.A Suharwardhy R/o Near JK Bank Doda, Tehsil & District Doda the then BDO Block Warwan, Riaz Ahmed Lone S/o Abdul Gaffar Lone R/o Near HSS School Yourda, Tehsil Marwah District Kishtwar the then BDO Block Warwan, Ashok Kumar S/o Roop Kumar R/o Village Pochhal Tehsil & District Kishtwar AEE, REW Kishtwar, Haroon Rashid S/o Abdul Rashid R/o Village Huller Kishtwar the then Technical Assistant Block Warwan, beneficiaries namely Mohd. Rajab Rather S/o Sh. Jamal Rather R/o Aftee Tehsil Warwan District Kishtwar, Ghulam Qadir Rather S/o Habib Rather R/o Aftee Tehsil Warwan District Kishtwar, Mohd. Farooq Hajam S/o Ab. Aziz Hajam R/o Inshan Tehsil Marwah District Kishtwar, Wali Mohd. Lone S/o Ab. Aziz Koka R/o Aftee Tehsil Warwan District Kishtwar, Shabnam Farooq D/o Farooq Ahmed R/o Inshan Tehsil Marwah District Kishtwar and others.

The instant case was registered on the basis of a Joint Surprise Check conducted into the allegations that officers/officials of Rural Development Department Block Warwan District Kishtwar, beneficiaries and others during the year 2019 misappropriated an amount of Rs. 26,90,985/- dishonestly and fraudulently against Non- Existence and lesser executed works in Block Warwan District Kishtwar. Searches were also conducted after obtaining a search warrant from the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Doda teams in the houses of accused public servants at Doda and Kishtwar. Further investigation of the case is going on.