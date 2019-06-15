ACR Kishtwar convenes public grievances redressal camp

In continuation of the ongoing drive of organising field camps for redressal of grievances of the public and on spot disbursement of pending land compensation, the Collector Land Acquisition, Kishtwar (Assistant Commissioner Revenue), Dr Amir Hussain, along with field functionaries, convened a public grievances redressal camp on Saturday.

Also Read | Several deputations, individuals call on Advisor Skandan

The camp, in which in-charge Tehsildar Kishtwar, Javed Khanday, Khursheed Ahmed, Reader to ACR, Kishtwar, Kashif, Office Patwari Land Acquisition, Abid Veeri, Patwari Land Acquisition, Satish, Patwari Halqa Matta and members of land acquisition team participated, was held at village Lachkhazana.

The camp was organized on the directions and under overall supervision of District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana.

Also Read | Div Com reviews land issues of security forces

“The land acquisition proceedings were initiated several years ago for construction of IRP 5th battalion complex to the extent of 61 kanals and 1 marla of land for an amount of Rs 8.86 crores. Pending amount of 4.105 crores was disbursed on spot to 39 rightful landowners, who were clamouring for it since the past several years,” the ACR said.

One of the nonagenarian land owners, Dewan Chand, expressed satisfaction on the conduct of the spot disbursement of compensation and conveyed his blessings to the members of land acquisition team.