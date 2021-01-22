ADC Bhaderwah finalizes arrangements for R-Day

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bhadarwah, Rakesh Kumar today convened a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the celebration of Republic Day-2021.

Discussions regarding security, first aid, sanitation, Fire and Emergency Services, seating arrangements, power & water supply, and issuance of invitation cards were finalized at the meeting.

All the concerned departments were directed to finalize the required arrangements before 24th January-the day of full-dress rehearsal. It was apprised that venue of the function will be the New Bus stand Kotli, where National Flag will be unfurled at 9:50 AM and the contingents of CRPF, JKAP, and IRP 5th Bn will take part in the march past followed by a cultural programme by the students of various schools. It was also decided that the day shall start with playing of ShenaiVadan by the Information Department Bhaderwah. The Full-Dress Rehearsal of the programme will be held on January 24, 2021.