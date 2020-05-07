Admin carries out sanitization drive in Doda

The administration here carried out sanitization drive in all quarantine centers and public places.

The administration has also intensified the distribution of triple-layer cotton masks among people across the district.

District Development Commissioner, Sagar D Doifode said around two lakh masks would be distributed in phase-II whereas over one lakh masks were distributed in phase-I.

He said every citizen of the district shall be provided a face mask as it was mandatory to wear the mask. He said administration has a target to produce and distribute four lakh masks which will be distributed among citizens and functionaries of health, municipalities and police department.

The DDC said the masks shall be distributed through BDC chairmen, PRI members, Municipal Councilors and other designated officers.

The DDC also said the administration has roped in hundreds of local entrepreneur and self-help groups for the mass production of masks to achieve the target of making four lakh masks.

He said the masks were made under the set guidelines and all the raw material was being provided to the SHGs as well as to local tailors for production of the masks.