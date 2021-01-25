Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Doda,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 2:16 AM

Admin hosts interactive session on Save Girl campaign, BBBP in Doda

GK News Network
Doda,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 2:16 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

District Administration Doda, under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner, DrSagar D Doifode, today hosted a civil society interactive session on Save Girl Child Campaign under the aegis of BetiBachaoBetiPadhao(BBBP).

Senior functionaries of district administration besides Lawyers, women social activists, representatives of NGOs, print and electronic media participated in the deliberations. The main purpose of the discussion, which witnessed participation of around 200 participants, was to spread awareness   about the BetiBachaoBetiPadao (BBBP) scheme among the students in particular & the masses in general besides to discuss the various social issues which a girl child/women are facing on daily basis in the society.

Students and women/girls from different walks of life through their question to panelists actively participated in the program amid a detailed discussion on each issue pertaining to the women folk.

