Chenab Valley
GK News Network
Doda,
UPDATED: January 5, 2021, 10:45 PM

Admin preparing rehabilitation roadmap for inhabitants of Pul Doda dam: DC

ACR directed to identify 50-70 kanal of State land with-in two days
GK News Network
Doda,
UPDATED: January 5, 2021, 10:45 PM

Keeping in view the importance of the matter and to redress the long pending issue of rehabilitation of the inhabitants of Pul Doda dam oustees, the Deputy Commissioner Doda Dr Sagar D Doifode today called on a meeting of the key officials to discuss the roadmap for their rehabilitation. During the meeting, the DC enquired about the developments made into the issue from time to time, besides took stock of other issues impending the process.

During the meeting the representatives of the inhabitants of Pul Doda were also called upon to discuss the issue in detail, so that fool proof roadmap shall be devised to ensure relief to the inhabitants with utmost priority.

After prolonged discussion, the DC directed the ACR and Tehsildar Doda to identify the State land measuring 50-70 kanal within two days.

The DC further directed the concerned authorities if the required quantum of land is not available in a single patch, found in other distant places under the stipulated time frame positively, so that the documentation shall be forwarded to the highest quarter for final approval.

The DC assured the dam oustees for the prompt redressal of their issue and asked them to extend full cooperation to the district administration during the whole exercise, adding to these locals also extended gratitude to the district administration especially DC Doda for taking swift action to redress the long pending demand of the inhabitants of Pul Doda.

Among others present during the meeting are ACR Doda Kaiser Ahmed Bhawani, DFO Doda Navneet Singh, Tehsildar Doda Shabir Ahmed Malik, besides other concerned revenue officials were also present

