After drone movement, search launched in Mendhar villages

Following the movement of a suspected surveillance drone over villages of Mendhar, forces here have launched Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in several villages of Mendhar sub division.

Officials said that an aerial vehicle (drone), suspected to be of surveillance nature, was seen flying over villages of Mendhar on Saturday evening and it entered LoC somewhere from Mendhar sector and made an exit over Tain Mankote after aerial crossing over around five villages.

“There is a suspicion that it could be a part of air dropping of weapons also.” officials added.

They further informed that searches have been launched in around half a dozen villages of Mendhar sub division where army and police teams are conducting extensive searches.

“Army troops reportedly fired some shots over this drone which also creates a suspicion that it could have fell somewhere for which searches are going on.” officials further informed.

Officials added that searches launched in villages on Sunday morning were going on when last reports were received.