All arrangements in place for smooth counting process: DPEO Doda

District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode today said that the District election Authority has made elaborate arrangements for counting of ballots polled for District Development Council elections and Panchayat By-polls.

Addressing a press conference here, the DDC said that total 14 counting halls have been established by the District Election Authority at twin locations/counting centres which includes Govt Boys Hr Sec School Doda and GDC Doda. The counting of votes will start at sharp 9 AM, he said and added that adequate counting staff/supervisors have been deployed for the process.

With regard to the security arrangements, the DDC said that foolproof security arrangements have been made at both the venues, with adequate deployment of security personnel, while strict directions have been given to the in-charges not to allow any person inside the counting Centres without showing ID issued by the District Magistrate Doda.