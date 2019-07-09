Chenab Valley
UPDATED: July 10, 2019, 1:25 AM

Amarnath pilgrim injured as rock hits vehicle

An Amarnath pilgrim was injured after a large rock hit the vehicle he was travelling in, here near Digdool on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway on Tuesday.

Reports said that 47-year-old Mahadeb Chandra Malakar from West Bengal was travelling in a Tavera vehicle, JK01P 9912, which was part of a cavalcade carrying Amarnath pilgrims to Kashmir Valley. The vehicle was hit after a rock rolled down from the hill top near army camp Digdool.

Malakar was shifted to District Hospital, Ramban, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

Meanwhile, the highway remained blocked for more than three hours, from 9 am to 12 noon, due to landslides and shooting stones in between Banihal and Ramban sector.

