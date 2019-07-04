AMARNATH YATRA-2019 | Advisor Kumar reviews arrangements at Ramban

Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar Thursday visited Chanderkot, Ramban to review security and other necessary arrangements put in place by administration for pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.

He chaired a high-level meeting of officers and reviewed the security arrangements, Yatra convoy timing, traffic movement and other arrangements put in place by the security agencies and district administration.

The meeting was attended by ADG Muneer Khan, IG Traffic Alok Kumar, DC Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat, DC Udhampur Piyush Singla, DIG DKR Range Bhim Sen Tuti, DIG Udhampur- Reasi Range Sujit Kumar, Brig 11 Sector RR DIG CRP, SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic JS Johar, SSP Udhmapur Rajiv Pandey, ADDC Nawab Din and other senior officers

The SSP Ramban briefed the meeting about security arrangements through a power point presentation.

Deliberating on regulation of traffic movement, IG Traffic and SSP Traffic briefed the chair about traffic plan and other related issues.

To overcome manpower deficit ADG provided one hundred additional personnel and two vehicles to SSP traffic for smooth regulation of traffic on the highway.

The Advisor directed security agencies to work in close coordination to make Yatra more comfortable and secure.

The SRTC authorities were directed to deploy a mobile workshop with requisite men and machinery in district Ramban to meet any emergency.

The Advisor directed the administration to ensure proper maintenance and management of National Highway stretch from Nashri to Banihal to avoid disruption of traffic.

He also reviewed arrangements for drinking water, bathroom, toilet facilities and availability of essential commodities.