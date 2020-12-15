Amid ongoing polls, sale of alcohol 'stopped' in Ramban

Amid ongoing phase-VII polling of District Development Council elections and Panchayat, ULB by-polls being held on Wednesday, the administration in district Ramban stopped sale of alcohol across the district.

Meanwhile, according to officials, sixty eight polling parties reached their respective polling stations established for conducting polls for two DDC constituencies Ramban-A and Ramban –B going to polls in Phase-VII of DDC elections, Pancytat by polls and for one municipal ward in Ramban today. Security has been beefed up at district headquarter town Ramban and adjoining areas where polling is scheduled to be held, sale of Alcohol has been stopped and all the wine shops have been closed in the district since Monday afternoon.

Ramban-A is reserved for male and Ramban –B territorial constituency is reserved for female candidates, official sources informed Greater Kashmir.

The polling staff left amid heavy security under the supervision of District Development Commissioner Nazim Zia Khan from district administrative complex Maitra Ramban. The district election authorizes has established 67 polling stations in both DDC constituencies.

Eighteen candidates are in fray among them 13 from Ramban-A and 5 from Ramban-B, District Development Counsel constituencies and there are 23000 voters in both the constituencies.

Thirteen candidates are in fray from Ramban-A and there is a straight fight between National Conference , BJP and Congress whereas five candidates are in fray from Ramban –B, DDC constituency and there is triangular fight between BJP ,NC, and Congress.