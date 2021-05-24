Chenab Valley, Latest News
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhaderwah,
UPDATED: May 24, 2021, 3:33 PM

Anjuman-e-Islamia offers school to set up 200-bedded COVID-Care Center in J&K's Bhaderwah

Sheikh said the organisation made the decision in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in additional district Bhaderwah coupled with a limited medicare facilities.
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhaderwah,
UPDATED: May 24, 2021, 3:33 PM

In a noble gesture, socio-religious organisation, ‘Anjuman-e-Islamia, Bhaderwah in J&K’s Doda district Monday offered a school administered by it to the local authorities for establishing a 200-bedded COVID-19 Care Center (CCC).

The organisation has also offered four oxygen concentrators and an ambulance for COVID-19 patients.

Trending News
Representational Image

52-year-old baker found dead at his residence in downtown Srinagar

Amid closure of schools due to COVID-19, J&K govt mulls regular tele-classes for classes 9-12

Men carry body of a patient who died of COVID-19 in Srinagar on Thursday, May 20, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

20 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K as toll nears 3,600

Farmers carry strawberry after harvesting them on the outskirts of Srinagar on May 16, 2021. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Strawberry farmers in Kashmir losing out due to lockdown

Anjuman-e-islamia Bhadarwah president Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh along with other office bearers of the organization made the announcement at a presser today.

Sheikh said the organisation made the decision in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in additional district Bhaderwah coupled with a limited medicare facilities posing a health risk on patients especially those belonging to the lower strata.

The Anjuman-e-Islamia, Sheikh said, decided to go an extra mile and extend a helping hand by utilising the available resources to contribute in a major way.

Latest News
Representational Photo

COVID-19 relief extended to around 40 lakh beneficiaries in J&K: govt

Representational Image

52-year-old baker found dead at his residence in downtown Srinagar

Representational Photo

Six injured in road accident in J&K's Surankote

Representational Image

A Chinese hacking competition may have given Beijing new ways to spy on the Uyghurs

“We have ordered four oxygen concentrators, which will be provided to all needy people during urgency. Beside, a Hilal-e-Ahmer Ambulance service will be also provided soon to the needy people of this hilly area irrespective of religion,” Sheikh added.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News