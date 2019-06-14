'APAC to revive campaign for Chenab Valley Hill Development Council'

National Conference leader and former Parliamentarian, Sheikh Abdul Rehman, Friday claimed that all out efforts are being made to revive the campaign for a separate ‘Chenab Valley Hill Development Council’ (CVHDC) by involving all the stakeholders of the region under the banner ‘All Party Action Committee’ (APAC).

The National Conference leader issued the statement while addressing a press conference at Bhaderwah, after completing an extensive tour of Doda and Kishtwar districts.

“Since the past two decades, we have been peacefully fighting for a separate Chenab Valley Hill Development Council on the pattern of Ladhakh, Lahool-Sipiti and Darjeeling. Now it is high time to turn our dream into a reality,” Rehman said.

“To achieve our goal, we have involved all the stakeholders of erstwhile district Doda, including law makers, Panchayat members, academicians, lawyers, members of civil societies and also luminary eminent class of society under the banner APAC for Chenab Valley Hill Development Council,” he said.

“We are not against the idea of separate development councils for Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh regions or divisional status for Chenab and Pir Panchal regions, but this arrangement will not serve our purpose. On the basis of merit, including geographical, topographical and demographics, we deserve a separate Hill Development Council,” the National Conference leader added.

While talking about the campaign, he said that in the coming days conventions, sit-in protests, debates, rallies and shutdowns across all the three districts, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, will be organized to press for the demand.