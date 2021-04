An army soldier allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Banihal area of J&K’s Ramban district on Tuesday, an official said.

The official identified the deceased as Asangeppa Madar aged around 28, son of Parasappa a resident of Layadagundi Bagalkot of Karnataka state.

Madar bore belt no. 2813700A/27 RR and was presently posted at R-Center Camp Banihal, the official said.