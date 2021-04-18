Chenab Valley, Latest News
Army soldier allegedly shoots self dead with service rifle in J&K's Ramban

Representational Photo

An army soldier of the rank of sepoy posted at 12 RR camp Ukhral area in J&K’s Ramban district allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at around midnight, police said on Sunday.

The deceased sepoy identified as Hanuman Choudhary (number 14947339L) shot himself dead with his AK 47 rifle inside the camp at around 0030 hours last night, in-charge Police Post Ukhral said in a statement adding they received the said information telephonically from the said 12RR camp.

Accordingly, inquest proceeding U/S 174 Crpc has been initiated in police post Ukhral vide DDR No. 19 dated 18/04/2021, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in-charge police post Ukhral along with a police party has left for the spot for further investigation, it added.

