ATTENDANCE CERTIFICATE ROW | Revoke order, demands Teachers' Association

Decrying the order issued by the District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, which made it mandatory for teachers to get ‘attendance certificates’ before their salary is released, the Teachers’ Association Tuesday demanded the order to be revoked.

Pertinently, on June 14, the DDC Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, issued an order, wherein it was stated that all teachers need to get an ‘attendance certificate’ duly signed by the local Sarpanch and ten parents of the school they have been posted in before their salary is released.

On Tuesday, the members of Teachers’ Association met the Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar. During the meeting, the delegation decried the order while claiming it to be “insulting”.

“Besides, the order has undermined and nullified the role of controlling officers like CEO, ZEOs, Principals and Headmasters,” the delegation claimed.

Demanding immediate revocation of the order, the members of the delegation warned that they would go on mass leave if their demand is not fulfilled.

The CEO heard the delegation patiently and assured that the matter would be submitted to the higher authorities.

The delegation comprised of Ramesh Kumar, district President J&K Lecturer Forum, Tanvir Ahmad Malik, President ERTU Kishtwar, Satya Bhushan Sharma, President All J&K Ladakh Teachers Federation, Rajesh Kumar Parihar, President JKMF Kishtwar, Tahir Masood, district President JKReTTF and Muhammad Hafeez.