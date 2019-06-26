ATTENDANCE CERTIFICATE ROW|After DDC Kishtwar orders 'no work, no pay', teachers observe pen down strike

In protest against the order issued by the District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, which made it mandatory for teachers to get ‘attendance certificates’ before their salary is released, the teachers across the district observed a pen down strike on Wednesday.

Pertinently, on June 14, the DDC Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, issued an order, wherein it was stated that all teachers need to get an ‘attendance certificate’ duly signed by the local Sarpanch and ten parents of the school they have been posted in before their salary is released.

On Tuesday, June 25, after the teachers demanded the order to be revoked and threatened to go on mass leave, the DDC issued another order, wherein it was stated that ‘no work would result in no pay’.

Tuesday’s order evoked sharp response from the teaching community, who attended school but abstained from work on Wednesday.

The teachers also shared pictures of their pens on the table on social media, in order to showcase their resentment.

They threatened to go on mass leave and launch an indefinite strike, if the order is not revoked.

Meanwhile, the district administration conducted surprise checks at several schools to check the attendance of teachers.

While talking to media persons, the President of Teachers’ Association, Tanvir Ahmad Malik, said, “We aren’t averse to any government order which promotes educational standards and regularity in schools, but making teachers subservient to any uncalled authority is both insulting and derogatory.”

He requested the administration to revoke the order to prevent further escalation.