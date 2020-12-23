Banihal patch on highway witnesses day-long traffic jam

The Jawahar tunnel to Banihal patch of the Srinagar-Jammu highway witnessed traffic congestion throughout Wednesday.

The traffic jams have become a routine affair on the highway from Nashri to Jawahar Tunnel for the past three months due to which commuters and transporters are suffering.

Locals alleged that some patients also lost their lives in ambulances after they were stuck in traffic jams at various places.

They said that the Traffic Police was maintaining “inaction” over the issue.

“We lodged complaints and asked them to allow heavy vehicles instead of convoys but they are ignoring our pleas,” they alleged.

Due to today’s traffic jam, hundreds of passengers including old-age people remained stuck in traffic.

Locals said the forces are also the main cause of routine traffic jams as they always remain in a hurry to pass their vehicles ahead of civilian transport.

Traffic Police National Highway officials at Ramban said the traffic jam was caused due to victory rallies by the supporters of winning candidates of District Development Council elections.

They said that the highway would be cleared of traffic within an hour or so.