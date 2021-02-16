Chenab Valley, Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 12:51 AM

Banihal-Qazigund tunnel work resumes

Striking workers call off strike after authorities’ assurance
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 12:51 AM
File Photo

Striking workers of private company engaged by National Highway Authority of India for tunneling between Banihal and Qaziqund resumed work Tuesday evening following assurance by the concerned authorities to release their pending wages.

Scores of workers engaged by Private Contractor Company for execution of tunneling at Banihal Qaziqund tunnel had suspended execution of work this morning to press the management of the Navavoga engineering company to release their pending wages.

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

The workers held demonstrations at both tunnel construction sites alleging that the Contractor Company failed in providing wages for the last few months without citing any reason due to which the workers were at the brink of starvation.

Earlier, a protesting worker, speaking to Greater Kashmir, told the strike would continue till pending wages of workers were not released by the management of the Contractor Company.

Officers from sub district administration also visited the spot for convincing the workers to resume the work but reportedly workers refused the proposal.

The tunnel work is completed and furnishing work is at final stage. It would be inaugurated soon the authorities had announced.

A police officer informed late Tuesday evening management of the contractor company assured the striking workers that pending wages would be released Wednesday morning following this, the workers resumed their work.

