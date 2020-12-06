Banihal residents aghast over erratic power supply, stage protest on highway

Infuriated over unscheduled power cuts and erratic electric supply in the area residents of Highway town Banihal and other adjoining villages held a protest demonstration against Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDC) and executive Engineer Maintenance and Rural Electrification Division Batote and trip the links of Sub Station at Tehthar Grid Station.

They were later joined by elected village representatives also.

Raising slogans against the electricity corporation the residents including shopkeepers staged a protest demonstration in front of the Gate of (50MWA) Grid Station Tethar Banihal for more than two hours; they were demanding immediate intervention of senior engineers of electric corporation Jammu in streamlining the power supply to Banihal town and adjoining areas.

The protestors claim that they were getting power supply only for a few hours daily, that too erratic we are not able to run our business on our business units in the markets.

Banihal Police Station in charge and officers of Sub Divisional administration and tried to pacify the agitators they demanded that new transformers be installed in the Grid stations for power augmentations besides replacement of old electricity wires.

They said that private construction companies are being provided round the clock electricity at our cost whereas locals have been left on the mercy of God, they alleged.

The Junior Engineer of Power Grid Station Tethar assured protestors that their demand would be forwarded to higher ups of the corporation so that power augmentation and replacement of transformers is done and the demand would be met soon after this the Dharna was lifted.