Banihal shopkeepers stage protest against rising theft cases

Shopkeepers of Banihal held a protest demonstration against rising theft cases in the town.

Protestors also blocked the road for some time; they held the police and civil administration responsible for increasing theft cases in the town.

They said unknown thieves’ break down locks of 15 shops located in Municipal limits of Banihal town on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and decamped with goods, cash and other valuables from their shops. They said In the past few months the frequency of thefts have increased at an alarming rate though the police have been able to nab a few thieves but it has not been able to control it fully.