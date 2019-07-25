Chenab Valley, Latest News
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: July 25, 2019, 1:27 PM

Batote-Kishtwar national highway blocked after torrential rains

“Vehicles carrying essential commodities as well as passengers remained stuck at several places,” said DySP Traffic NH1B Zohaib Hassan.
110-km long Batote-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) was blocked due to massive landslides and mudslides triggered by incessant rains on July 25, 2019. GK/Pic

The 110-km long Batote-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) was on Thursday blocked in Kandni and Premnagar areas due to massive landslides and mudslides triggered by incessant rains.

Reports said that the incessant rains since today morning wreaked havoc in entire Chenab Valley.

An official said that the administration has started the restoration work but continuous rains and shooting stones are hampering the efforts.

“Vehicles carrying essential commodities as well as passengers remained stuck at several places,” said DySP Traffic NH1B Zohaib Hassan.

He said that they are trying to restore the road for traffic as soon as possible. “Premnagar side of the highway has been restored and work on Kandni landslide is going on,” he said.

He said that the passengers must contact Traffic Control Units before leaving towards their respective destinations.

The water flow of rivers has also increased due to incessant rains.

