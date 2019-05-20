Bhadarwah killing: Curfew relaxed for four hours, Internet shutdown continues

The district administration on Monday relaxed curfew for four hours in Bhadarwah and its adjoining areas imposed in the area following the killing of an elderly man on Friday.

The curfew was initially relaxed from 10:30 AM to 12:00 noon, and was subsequently extended till 2:30 PM as no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Nayeem Ahmad Shah was shot dead by unknown persons while he was heading towards his home in mohalla Qilla Bhadarwah shortly before dawn on Friday. His killing triggered violent protests in the town.

Tehsildar Bhadarwah, Zeeshan Tahir said that the restrictions under Section 144 CrPC will remain in force in order to maintain law and order in the area.

“After higher authorities review overall law and order situation, a decision regarding lifting the curfew completely and restoration of the Internet services may be taken,” said Tahir.

During relaxation in curfew, shops and business establishments opened and a large number of people were seen purchasing goods and eatables. Heavy rush of people was witnessed at ATMs, vegetables and mutton shops.