Bhadarwah killing: Day curfew lifted, Internet shutdown continues

With the improvement in the situation, day curfew was completely lifted from Bhadarwah town of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday even as the Internet services continued to remain suspended on the fourth consecutive day following the killing of an elderly man.

The curfew was imposed in view of communal flare-up after the killing of 50-year-old Nayeem Ahmed Shah on Friday morning.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh along with Div Com Jammu Sanjeev Verma and IGP M.K.Sinha on Monday visited Bhadarwah to review law and order situation in the town and also held a meeting with the representatives of both the communities.

“We have lifted day curfew. I think situation has improved a lot and regarding night curfew and Internet restrictions the district administration will take a decision about it, and hopefully soon all the restrictions will be lifted,” said Singh to reporters.