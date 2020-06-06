Bhaderwah-Basohli-Pathankot highway likely to reopen for traffic by June 15

The 168-km Bhaderwah-Basohli-Pathankot National Highway is likely to reopen for normal traffic by mid-June as the snow-clearance work, which got delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, resumed in full steam, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials said on Saturday.

The resumption of snow-clearance operation coincided with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the BRO personnel are working till late evening to ensure early restoration of the highway, Officer Commanding 144 Road Construction Company (RCC) of BRO Pramod Kumar told PTI.

He said the machines have successfully cut through the snow and ice walls of Guldanda to Chattargala located at a height of 14,600 ft above the sea level, the most difficult stretch of the road where snow depth is over 20 feet.

“Jawans from Sarthal side of Kathua district will clear the road till Chattargala within four days but it may take at least one more week for other BRO team to reach the pass from Bhadarwah side,” Kumar said adding they were still cutting 10 to 20 feet deep snow and have reached nearly one km beyond Chattargala pass.