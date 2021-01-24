Bhaderwah-Chamba road to be cleared for tourism revival: Admin

Additional district administration Bhaderwah in collaboration with Mechanical Division intensified snow clearance work on interstate Bhaderwah-Chamba Road today by pressing multiple machines and manpower in service, after fresh snowfall on Saturday.

Keeping in view the strategic importance of the 52 km long Interstate Bhaderwah-Chamba Road to attract maximum tourists during the ongoing season when both sides of the road which have dense coniferous forest are filled with snow.

To fulfill their commitments with the tour operators and prospective tourists after pandemic, administration roped in the men and machinery from Mechanical Division Khellani to clear the snow from the interstate road at the earliest.

Bhadarwah – Chamba interstate Road, which is the only road link after Lakhanpur that connects J&K with rest of the country and Padri meadow which is located on this road has become the most visited destination by the tourist in Jammu region during last couple of years, remains closed during winters after snowfall.

Every year the department used to start the clearance work as early as from March but this year much to the delight of locals, especially tour operators restoration work was taken up immediately after the snowfall as per the directions from DDC DodaDrSagarDattarayDoifode.

“This a welcome step as good number of tourist have already started visiting Bhadarwah Valley after prolonged lull to witness the snowfall and Bhadarwah-Chamba road is one of the main attraction for the visitors as it passes through the mesmerizing beauty of massive Ashapati Glacier. By clearing the snow and simultaneously keeping it open for the visitors will definitely give a much required boost to the otherwise dying tourism industry of this beautiful region’, “said Rashid Choudhary, a youth leader and entrepreneur from Bhadarwah.

“Although 13 Km of road stretch is covered with 7 to 9 feet of snow but we are on the job as we have deployed 3 JCBs and a snow clearing machine and have already cleared the snow uptoThanhala village, which is the last habitation of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Rakesh Kumar ADC Bhadarwah.

Meanwhile tour operators are demanding that the road should be opened uptoPadri meadow which is the highest point of the road, so they can start skiing and other snow sports there to attract more tourists.

“Our motive is to make Bhadarwah hub of adventure tourism and favorite destination for snow sports lovers. To achieve our goal, we are ready to contribute financially to clear the road upto famous Padri meadow, as i am quite sure that if we succeed in extending our activities to snow filled meadow, it will be a game changer for all the stakeholders of the tourism industry,” said Tariq Chowdhary, President tour and travel operators Bhadarwah.