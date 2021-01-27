Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Zahid Malik
Reasi,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 2:16 AM

Bicycle rally held at Reasi

Zahid Malik
Reasi,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 2:16 AM

Reasi Hill Cyclist organized a R-Day ride on the eve of 72nd republic day celebration of India.

At least 15 riders participated in the ride that started from parade ground Reasi passes through Geeta Nagar, GrahMorh ,Jyotipuram  and other areas.

The members of Reasi Hill Cyclist, organized this group ride to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day and to create awareness among people about the benefits of cycling. Besides its health benefits, cycling could help considerably reduce carbon footprint with reduced use of two-wheelers and four-wheelers,” said SorabMengi one of the cyclist. Another cyclist Anil Sharma said that cycling was a sustainable, clean, affordable and environment-friendly mode of commuting towards a healthy tomorrow. Other senior members namely Aman Sharma, Manjeet, Vishal Singh, Naresh, Joginder, Waseemetc also paddled in the same event.

