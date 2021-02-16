Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Bike rams into shop; 3 hurt in Banihal

Three persons sustained injuries after a bike rammed into a tailor shop near Sub District Hospital Banihal Tuesday afternoon.

Police sources said a bike bearing registration number JK02AW-3863 rammed into a tailor shop near Sub District Hospital Banihal resulting in injuries to three persons. They were rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal where their condition was stated to be stable.

The injured were identified as bike rider Muzamil Ahmed Dar, 20, son of Fayaz Ahmed Dar, Shoiab Ahmed, 16, son of Abdul Waheed and Uzair Ahmed, 17, son of Abdul Majeed, all residents of Darpora Banihal.

