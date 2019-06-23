Biker killed, pillion rider injured in Bhaderwah road accident

A biker died in a road accident and his pillion rider got seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding on skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on Bhaderwah-Basholi highway in district Doda of Jammu Kashmir on Saturday night.

The deceased student was identified as Waseem Ahmed (18) son of Nisar Ahmed resident of Parnala, Bhadarwah while the injured pillion rider was identified as Sohail Ganai so of Barkat Ganai resident of village Dhareja, Bhadarwah.

The injured student has been shifted to Jammu and is undergoing treatment at government medical college (GMC), Jammu.

A police official said that the teenage bikers was not wearing helmets and were riding a motorcycle without registration number skidded off the road on a sharp cure and fell into 100 feet deep gorge.

“Both the injured teenage students were brought to Sub district hospital Bhaderwah by locals who rescued them from the deep gorge despite darkness, where one of them succumbed to his injuries at 11.30pm, while the pillion riders are undergoing treatment,” said SP Bhaderwah Raj Singh Gouria.

The SP said that the young bikers, students of higher secondary school Bhadarwah, have gone on a picnic to Guldanda and met with the fatal accident while returning.

He said that a case under relevant sections has been registered at Police Station Bhadarwah.