Body of drowned student found in Neeruriver after 9 days

After hectic efforts for over a week, the body of a student who had drowned was fished out on Sunday from Neeru River at Galgandhar area of Doda .

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: School student feared drowned in river in Doda

Sohaib Malik, 17, son of Farooq Ahmed Malik, had drowned in the Neeru when he slipped into the fast flowing river while taking a bath along with his friends on June 15.

On Sunday, a long search for Malik ended when his body was brought out from the river which was later taken to District Hospital Doda for medico-legal formalities.

Also Read | Woman among 3 drowned in separate incidents

The standard 12 student from Government Higher Secondary school Gath had drowned near Nai-Dhangri village of Doda district, about 10 kilometers from the town.

His friends immediately raised an alarm and informed the locals, who reached the spot and also informed the police.

Also Read | Biscoe boy drowns while swimming

SSP Doda, Shabir Ahmed Malik said that a police team along with locals, Volunteers of Chenab Rescuers and sleuths of SDRF immediately started the search and rescue operation.

“Today the body of drowned youth has been fished out and shifted to Hospital for legal formalities,” the SSP said.