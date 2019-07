Also Read | Bovine smuggling bid foiled: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed on Wednesday to have foiled a bovine smuggling bid and rescued 6 cattle from the clutches of a smuggler.

Acting on specific information, a party of police station Chassana intercepted and rescued 6 bovines from one Mumtaz Ahmed of Bagodas, police said.

The accused has been booked in case FIR number 34/2019 under section 188 RPC registered at police station Chassana and further investigation taken up, they added.