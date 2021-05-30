Boy loses arm, seven migrant labourers injured as bus overturns on Kashmir highway

The arm of a boy suffered amputation while seven other migrant labourers were injured after a bus they were on board overturned near Khunni Nullah in J&K’s Ramban district on the Srinagar- Jammu highway Sunday morning,

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the bus bearing registration no Jk02 BA/ 1881 was on way from Lakhanpur to Budgam where it had to drop the labourers when it met with the accident.

The accident spot falls in the jurisdiction of Police Station Ramban.

Soon after the mishap, a joint team of Police, Army and QRT started a rescue operation and shifted the injured to District Hospital Ramban. Reports said the driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Medical Superintendent at DH Ramban, Dr Abdul Hameed Zargar confirmed that eight people injured in the accident were brought to the hospital. Of them, six have been shifted to GMC Jammu, Dr Zargar added.

The MS further informed that arm of a boy has suffered amputation due to the trauma.

Reports said 35 males , 20 females and 27 children were on board the bus.