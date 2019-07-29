Business School of JU's Bhaderwah Campus organises guest lecture

The Business School, Bhadarwah Campus (BC), University of Jammu on Monday organised a guest lecture by Geetika Kholi Amla and Anmol Amla for the students of MBA, BBA and B.Com Hons.

Sunil Bhardwaj, Head of the Department welcomed the guest, faculty members and the students of the Business School in the guest lecture.

He briefed the audience about the theme of the lecture and asked the students to dream big and dare to fail “because every day is a new opportunity for your life”. He also shared the motivational story of Arunima Sinha, first female amputee to scale Mount Everest and Mount Vinson.

The invited speaker is a well-known author, coach, poet and a trainer in the country. Her poetry books include Crooked Hyphens, Lucid Blood, Blossoms of India, Colours of Refuge and The Lost Sonnet. Geetika Kholi Amla is presently a renowned member of the Poetry Society of India. Besides acting as a motivational speaker and as an effective trainer, the speaker is associated with a number of the national and international organisation for the promotion of poetry, art and culture and has represented the state of Jammu and Kashmir on many national and international forums.

Anmol Amla is a renowned musician of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, he impressed upon the need for hard work and commitment for the realisation of one’s dreams. Many students of the departments, including Umar, Akshit and Babita actively participated in the role play organised during the session.

The guest lecture was followed by an interactive session with the students and faculty members of The Business School, wherein all the students participated actively.

The invited talk was attended by all the faculty members of the department including Dr Umesh Choudhary, Rohit Bhagat, Mohammad Avais, Amit, Atif Qazi and Zaffer.

In the end, Atif Qazi, faculty of TBS presented a formal vote of thanks.