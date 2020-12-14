Campaign for phase-VII DDC polls ends in Ramban

Campaign for seventh phase of district development council (DDC) elections have came to end this evening in Ramban district.

The political parties had organized rallies election meetings in the district for wooing and impressing votes of two DDC territorial constituencies in Ramban block in this district.

In all the previous phases’ huge turnout of votes was recorded in all the phases of district development council elections 10 seats spread over from Nashri to Banihal of Ramban district.

The polling for Ramban –A and Ramban -B is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 16 December 14, 2020 bumper voting as compared to previous phases is expected in these two territorial constituencies.

The fate of 20 candidates pitted by National level parties including regional parties is at stake in the district all the parties deem these two seats point prestige and they tried best to win these two seats of district headquarter town Ramban.