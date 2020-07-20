CCC calls off strike, resume works on highway

On-going strike of contractors coordination committee was today called off by the timely intervention of CPPL MD Nagar Singh

In this connection a meeting was called by contractors coordination committee presided over by CPPL MD and project director HCC. In a statement, the committee said Nagar Singh has agreed to meet out the work done liabilities in phased wise manner.

Alyas Banihali president contractors coordination committee Ramban-Banihal congratulated all the contractors fraternity on the successful redressal of their demands.