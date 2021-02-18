CEO, SDM act as Mankote schools continue to be in 'lockdown' mode

As several government schools continued to be in ‘lockdown’ mode in border villages of Mankote area, drawing sharp criticism for the education department, the authorities in Poonch on Thursday initiated action against the truant teachers and officials of the department for negligence.

The action was taken as many schools were found lying closed in the border villages of Mankote even after the government ordering reopening of the schools, thus bringing ridicule to the department on social media.

As a part of action by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Poonch and Sub Divisional Magistrate Mendhar, two teachers have been placed under suspension while two others have been served show-cause notice. One Zonal Education Officer has also been asked to clear his position.

Officials said that Chief Education Officer Poonch, Chowdhary Gulzar Hussain, who is posted as Chief Education Officer Rajouri and is having additional charge of Poonch district, served show cause notice to two officials. They included a teacher of Government Primary School Charangry and regularised Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teacher of Government Primary School Chowki Dhara Sagra after both schools were found closed even after the government order of reopening of schools within recent days.

“Zonal Education Officer Mankote has also been served show cause notice for not taking any initiative regarding reopening of schools as well as for not informing CEO Poonch of closure of schools,” officials said.

They informed that all the officials were asked to reply to the notice within two days.

On the other hand, Sub Divisional Magistrate Mendhar Sahil Jandyal initiated action against two teachers of Government Middle School Nar Mankote in Mankote zone and placed the duo under suspension.

“The school was found closed on February 9 after which salaries of both the teachers were withheld and they were asked to reply to the show cause notice. However on Thursday, the school was again found lying closed, after which both the teachers were placed under suspension,” officials said.