Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 11:24 PM

Chajla villagers stage protest over scarcity of water supply

JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 11:24 PM
Representational Photo

Villagers from Chajjla area of Mankote Tehsil in Poonch protested water supply shortage in the area accusing Public Health Engineering (Jal Shakti Department) of “leaving people on God’s mercy.”

Locals said that the water supply has been lying close for several weeks in the area and people are left with no other option than to fetch water from natural sources.

Trending News
GK Photo

'Chillai Kalan' - harshest period of winter - begins in Kashmir

Representational Image

Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Bodh Gaya Global Dialogue on 'Sustainable Development, Heritage & Enlightenment' | LG Sinha addresses valedictory session of IGNCA

Kupwara job aspirants demand screening test

“Both civil and mechanical wings of department are failing to ensure regular water supply in the area and officers concerned are least bothered towards plight of masses.” protesters said while holding dharna by blocking the main road at Chajjla.

Related News