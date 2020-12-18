Chajla villagers stage protest over scarcity of water supply

Villagers from Chajjla area of Mankote Tehsil in Poonch protested water supply shortage in the area accusing Public Health Engineering (Jal Shakti Department) of “leaving people on God’s mercy.”

Locals said that the water supply has been lying close for several weeks in the area and people are left with no other option than to fetch water from natural sources.

“Both civil and mechanical wings of department are failing to ensure regular water supply in the area and officers concerned are least bothered towards plight of masses.” protesters said while holding dharna by blocking the main road at Chajjla.