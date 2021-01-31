CHC Katra conducts advanced inguinal hernia laparoscopic surgery

The Health Department Reasi has earned yet another feather in its cap by performing first an advanced inguinal hernia laparoscopic surgery.

The surgery was carried out in a Government run Community Health Centre Katra. The Health Department was earlier in the news for grabbing the Kayakalp award.

The team comprising Dr Mukesh Sharma, consultant surgery, Dr Rakesh Anand, Dr Promila; Dr Rukku Romani anaesthetic team; Sanjay Kesar, Tirth Ram and Reeta, performed the surgery.

The surgery was performed under the supervision of BMO Katra, Dr. Gopal Dutt and the overall guidance of CMO Reasi Dr. Rajeev Sharma.

While briefing about the complex procedure, the Chief Medical Officer said an inguinal hernia is a weakness in the wall of the abdominal cavity that is large enough to allow escape of soft body tissue or internal organs, especially a part of the intestine. It usually appears as a lump and for some people can cause pain and discomfort, limit daily activities and the ability to work. If the bowel strangulates or becomes obstructed it can be life-threatening.

He further informed that TAPP technique was used while performing the complex and first of its kind surgery.