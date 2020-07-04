CJ Mittal for innovative ways for dispensing justice in prevailing crisis

Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Gita Mittal, today visited Doda district and reviewed the functioning of Courts besides interacting with lawyers and Judicial Officers of the district.

Chief Justice had a detailed review of functioning of the established courts besides inspecting the court rooms at Doda and Bhaderwah.

Chief Justice, while interacting with the lawyers, took stock of their grievances including speedy completion of the lawyers chamber building, installation of a lift in the court complex of Doda, fixing responsibility of maintenance of the newly constructed buildings on permanent basis, provision of requisite man power to carry out cleanliness in and around the court complex of Doda, construction of concrete structure of litigant waiting shed and allied issues.

Responding to issue of maintenance and cleanliness of the court buildings and toilets, Chief Justice directed the DDC to outsource/depute requisite manpower to ensure cleanliness of the buildings and toilets and its surrounding twice a day.

Regarding completion of under construction lawyers chamber building, Chief Justice directed the executing agencies to expedite the work and complete the building in a time bound manner.

Chief Justice also directed the DDC to ensure construction of concrete litigant structure in place of the fabricated besides asking the Judicial Officers to ensure provision of separate toilet facility for female staff as well as for litigants.

Chief Justice assured the members of Bar Association that their issues will be taken into consideration with utmost priority.

Regarding resumption of Court work, Chief Justice said since the district is in green zone and the district courts are empowered to take the final call in coordination with the Bar Association members in this regard. She also asked them to follow all necessary preventive protocols and guidelines regarding COVID-19 while resuming the court work besides asking them to resume the functioning without allowing the litigants.

Chief Justice also emphasised optimum use of innovative ways in justice dispensation during the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 and also directed the judges to work with zeal and enthusiasm in clearing the pendency of cases in the district.

Others who accompanied the Chief Justice during the visit were Registrar General J&K High Court Jawad Ahmed, Principal District & Session Judge Bhaderwah, Ashok Kumar, District Magistrate, Doda, DrSagar D Doifode, Additional District Session Judge, Zabair Ahmed Raza, Chief Judicial Magistrate DodaManjeet Singh, Sub Judge Bhaderwah, RenuDogra, DLSA Secretary Susheel Singh, District Mobile Magistrate, Touseef Ahmed Magrey, MunsiffBhaderwahSandeep Singh Sen, SSP DodaMumtaz Ahmed besides members of Bar Association.