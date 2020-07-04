CJ visits district court complex Kishtwar

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal today visited District Court Complex Kishtwar and inspected the courts of Principal District and Sessions Judge Kishtwar, Chief Judicial Magistrate (Sub-Judge) Kishtwar and Munsiff (JMIC) Kishtwar.

Chief Justice was accompanied by Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice and Officiating Registrar General, High Court of J&K Jawad Ahmad and other officials.

She inspected various sections of the court complex and reviewed working and the infrastructure availability in the District court complex.

Judges of the subordinate courts, advocates and other members of Bar Association apprised her of the various demands and issues like establishment of Anti-corruption Court, Consumer Forum/Court, Ladies Bar and Ladies Toilets, Camp Courts at Paddar, non availability of complex hall for the new practioners, no accommodation facility for writers and stamp paper dealers, absence of toilet facilities for women litigants in the court complex among others.